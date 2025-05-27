BP plc ADR (BP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.31% last month.

BP plc ADR (NYSE: BP) kicked off on Friday, up 0.52% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $28.94. Over the past 52 weeks, BP has traded in a range of $25.22-$37.58.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 3.41% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -22.13%. With a float of $2.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.63 billion.

In an organization with 100500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 15.43%, operating margin of 8.4%, and the pretax margin is 2.82%.

BP plc ADR (BP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of BP plc ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.14%.

BP plc ADR (BP) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.13% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.58% during the next five years compared to -34.57% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BP plc ADR (NYSE: BP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BP plc ADR’s (BP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BP plc ADR (BP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.44 million. That was inferior than the volume of 12.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, BP plc ADR’s (BP) raw stochastic average was set at 37.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.14. However, in the short run, BP plc ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.27. Second resistance stands at $29.46. The third major resistance level sits at $29.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.45. The third support level lies at $28.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

BP plc ADR (NYSE: BP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 459.21 billion has total of 2,714,887K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 194,629 M in contrast with the sum of 381,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 47,880 M and last quarter income was 687,000 K.