Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -3.78% last month.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) stock price down -0.38% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $47.03. BMY’s price has ranged from $39.35 to $63.33 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 15.21% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 496.84%. With a float of $2.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.04 billion.

In an organization with 34100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 65.99%, operating margin of 18.45%, and the pretax margin is 12.82%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 81.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 3,702. In this transaction President, RayzeBio Org. of this company sold 97 shares at a rate of $38.01, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 25 ’25, when Company’s EVP,Chief Med.Offr.,Drug Dev. bought 4,250 for $47.58, making the entire transaction worth $202,215. This insider now owns 83,513 shares in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 496.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.66, a number that is poised to hit 1.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.81 million. That was inferior than the volume of 13.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s (BMY) raw stochastic average was set at 14.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.16. However, in the short run, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.18. Second resistance stands at $47.51. The third major resistance level sits at $47.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.16. The third support level lies at $45.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 95.34 billion, the company has a total of 2,035,081K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 48,300 M while annual income is -8,948 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,201 M while its latest quarter income was 2,456 M.