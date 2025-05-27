Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) with a beta value of 1.68 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) on Friday, plunged -9.40% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $259.10. Within the past 52 weeks, BURL’s price has moved between $183.61 and $298.89.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 11.03%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.31%. With a float of $62.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.28 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 77532 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.57%, operating margin of 7.53%, and the pretax margin is 6.35%.

Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Burlington Stores Inc is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 108.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05 ’25, was worth 45,149. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 190 shares at a rate of $237.63, taking the stock ownership to the 22,858 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02 ’25, when Company’s President and COO sold 538 for $233.54, making the entire transaction worth $125,645. This insider now owns 23,465 shares in total.

Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.31% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.93% during the next five years compared to 2.44% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) Trading Performance Indicators

Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.61 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.79, a number that is poised to hit 1.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.18 million, its volume of 1.08 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.15.

During the past 100 days, Burlington Stores Inc’s (BURL) raw stochastic average was set at 25.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $239.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $260.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $241.33 in the near term. At $247.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $251.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $230.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $227.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $220.57.

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.79 billion based on 62,990K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,635 M and income totals 503,640 K. The company made 3,277 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 260,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.