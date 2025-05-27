Campbells Co (CPB) 20 Days SMA touches -5.14%: The odds favor the bear

On Friday, Campbells Co (NASDAQ: CPB) opened lower -1.79% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $34.11. Price fluctuations for CPB have ranged from $33.76 to $52.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.22% at the time writing. With a float of $196.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.00 million.

The firm has a total of 14400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.57%, operating margin of 10.07%, and the pretax margin is 6.99%.

Campbells Co (CPB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Campbells Co is 34.11%, while institutional ownership is 58.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31 ’25, was worth 100,000. In this transaction EVP, Gen Counsel, and Corp Sec of this company sold 2,498 shares at a rate of $40.03, taking the stock ownership to the 37,590 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,000 for $40.15, making the entire transaction worth $120,450.

Campbells Co (CPB) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.22% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.76% during the next five years compared to 15.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Campbells Co (NASDAQ: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Campbells Co (CPB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Campbells Co (CPB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Campbells Co, CPB], we can find that recorded value of 3.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Campbells Co’s (CPB) raw stochastic average was set at 5.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.61. The third major resistance level sits at $35.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.84.

Campbells Co (NASDAQ: CPB) Key Stats

There are currently 298,182K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,636 M according to its annual income of 567,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,685 M and its income totaled 173,000 K.