Can Acco Brands Corporation’s (ACCO) drop of -10.36% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Friday, Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) was -5.21% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.65. A 52-week range for ACCO has been $3.41 – $6.43.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -2.37% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -7.84%. With a float of $86.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.10 million.

In an organization with 5000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.82%, operating margin of 7.07%, and the pretax margin is -6.06%.

Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Acco Brands Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Acco Brands Corporation is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 06 ’25, was worth 19,620. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 5,715 shares at a rate of $3.43, taking the stock ownership to the 489,327 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 12,000 for $4.80, making the entire transaction worth $57,605.

Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.72 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Acco Brands Corporation’s (ACCO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.96. However, in the short run, Acco Brands Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.54. Second resistance stands at $3.61. The third major resistance level sits at $3.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.37. The third support level lies at $3.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Key Stats

There are 90,099K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 311.74 million. As of now, sales total 1,666 M while income totals -101,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 317,400 K while its last quarter net income were -13,200 K.