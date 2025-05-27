Can Deckers Outdoor Corp’s (DECK) drop of -21.00% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Friday, with Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) stock price down -19.86% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $126.09. DECK’s price has ranged from $93.72 to $223.98 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 18.56%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.80%. With a float of $149.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 57.43%, operating margin of 23.35%, and the pretax margin is 24.7%.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Deckers Outdoor Corp is 1.81%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06 ’25, was worth 40,344. In this transaction Director of this company sold 300 shares at a rate of $134.48, taking the stock ownership to the 10,388 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 300 for $134.30, making the entire transaction worth $40,290.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.29% during the next five years compared to 31.59% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Deckers Outdoor Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

The latest stats from [Deckers Outdoor Corp, DECK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.27 million was superior to 3.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.80.

During the past 100 days, Deckers Outdoor Corp’s (DECK) raw stochastic average was set at 5.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $157.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $103.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $106.78. The third major resistance level sits at $110.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.24. The third support level lies at $90.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.10 billion, the company has a total of 151,774K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,986 M while annual income is 966,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,827 M while its latest quarter income was 456,730 K.