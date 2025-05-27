Can Delta Air Lines, Inc’s (DAL) drop of -5.89% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on Friday, with Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) stock price down -1.20% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $48.50. DAL’s price has ranged from $34.74 to $69.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 20.28% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.13%. With a float of $650.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $652.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 103000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.13%, operating margin of 9.61%, and the pretax margin is 7.84%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Delta Air Lines, Inc is 0.41%, while institutional ownership is 82.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11 ’25, was worth 2,467,312. In this transaction EVP & Chief Info Officer of this company sold 38,023 shares at a rate of $64.89, taking the stock ownership to the 52,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 38,023 for $64.89, making the entire transaction worth $2,467,448.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.13% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.90% during the next five years compared to -6.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Delta Air Lines, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) saw its 5-day average volume 8.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, Delta Air Lines, Inc’s (DAL) raw stochastic average was set at 37.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.44 in the near term. At $48.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.36. The third support level lies at $45.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.29 billion, the company has a total of 652,953K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 61,643 M while annual income is 3,457 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,040 M while its latest quarter income was 240,000 K.