Can DHT Holdings Inc’s (DHT) drop of -0.68% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Friday, DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) was 3.18% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $11.33. A 52-week range for DHT has been $8.67 – $12.32.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 9.96% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.94%. With a float of $126.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.61 million.

In an organization with 924 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 37.39%, operating margin of 37.65%, and the pretax margin is 33.0%.

DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DHT Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of DHT Holdings Inc is 21.21%, while institutional ownership is 63.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24 ’25, was worth 161,250. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 27,027 for $11.36, making the entire transaction worth $307,027.

DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.94% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.91% during the next five years compared to 16.96% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DHT Holdings Inc (DHT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.21 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, DHT Holdings Inc’s (DHT) raw stochastic average was set at 81.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.62. However, in the short run, DHT Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.84. Second resistance stands at $12.00. The third major resistance level sits at $12.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.10. The third support level lies at $10.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) Key Stats

There are 160,608K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.88 billion. As of now, sales total 571,770 K while income totals 181,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 118,570 K while its last quarter net income were 44,120 K.