Can Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s (FCX) hike of 2.63% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) kicked off on Friday, up 3.50% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $37.70. Over the past 52 weeks, FCX has traded in a range of $27.60-$53.51.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 14.04%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.51%. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.44 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 28500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 28.83%, operating margin of 26.28%, and the pretax margin is 26.24%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Freeport-McMoRan Inc is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11 ’24, was worth 583,878. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 13,000 shares at a rate of $44.91, taking the stock ownership to the 68,198 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 13,000 for $44.91, making the entire transaction worth $583,878.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.51% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s (FCX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

The latest stats from [Freeport-McMoRan Inc, FCX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.94 million was inferior to 16.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s (FCX) raw stochastic average was set at 71.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.29. The third major resistance level sits at $41.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.59. The third support level lies at $35.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 56.04 billion has total of 1,437,073K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,455 M in contrast with the sum of 1,889 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,728 M and last quarter income was 352,000 K.