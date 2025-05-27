Can Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s (NCLH) drop of -10.12% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Friday, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) opened lower -0.69% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $17.44. Price fluctuations for NCLH have ranged from $14.21 to $29.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 121.07% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.49% at the time writing. With a float of $441.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 41700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.23%, operating margin of 15.5%, and the pretax margin is 7.57%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is 1.11%, while institutional ownership is 79.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08 ’24, was worth 1,046,699. In this transaction SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 38,344 shares at a rate of $27.30, taking the stock ownership to the 116,270 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 06 ’24, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 15,000 for $27.86, making the entire transaction worth $417,918. This insider now owns 253,386 shares in total.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.49% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.96% during the next five years compared to -16.28% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.16. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) saw its 5-day average volume 12.48 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 13.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s (NCLH) raw stochastic average was set at 20.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.52 in the near term. At $17.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.67. The third support level lies at $16.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) Key Stats

There are currently 446,807K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.74 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,480 M according to its annual income of 910,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,128 M and its income totaled -40,300 K.