Can Novavax, Inc’s (NVAX) hike of 7.73% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) on Friday, plunged -0.55% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.29. Within the past 52 weeks, NVAX’s price has moved between $5.01 and $23.86.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 516.28% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 269.54%. With a float of $147.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.96 million.

In an organization with 952 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 88.25%, operating margin of 32.78%, and the pretax margin is 38.93%.

Novavax, Inc (NVAX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Novavax, Inc is 8.87%, while institutional ownership is 56.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 75,883. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14 ’25, when Company’s Former Director proposed sale 4,000 for $6.10, making the entire transaction worth $24,406.

Novavax, Inc (NVAX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 269.54% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 67.93% during the next five years compared to 25.88% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Novavax, Inc (NVAX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.03 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Novavax, Inc (NVAX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 26.05 million. That was better than the volume of 6.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Novavax, Inc’s (NVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 34.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.14. However, in the short run, Novavax, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.34. Second resistance stands at $7.42. The third major resistance level sits at $7.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.92. The third support level lies at $6.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.17 billion based on 161,970K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 682,160 K and income totals -187,500 K. The company made 666,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 518,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.