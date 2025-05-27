Can Peloton Interactive Inc’s (PTON) hike of 19.40% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) kicked off on Friday, up 4.99% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.21. Over the past 52 weeks, PTON has traded in a range of $2.83-$10.90.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 36.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 71.78%. With a float of $372.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $382.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2918 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.01%, operating margin of -4.79%, and the pretax margin is -6.66%.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Peloton Interactive Inc is 6.40%, while institutional ownership is 86.68%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 203,490. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 31,337 shares at a rate of $6.49, taking the stock ownership to the 495,516 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 15,893 for $6.57, making the entire transaction worth $104,441. This insider now owns 153,155 shares in total.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.78% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 56.85% during the next five years compared to -11.89% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Peloton Interactive Inc’s (PTON) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.39. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

The latest stats from [Peloton Interactive Inc, PTON] show that its last 5-days average volume of 18.2 million was superior to 14.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Peloton Interactive Inc’s (PTON) raw stochastic average was set at 52.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.04. The third major resistance level sits at $8.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.68. The third support level lies at $6.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.02 billion has total of 389,965K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,701 M in contrast with the sum of -551,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 624,000 K and last quarter income was -47,700 K.