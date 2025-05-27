Can Rocket Lab USA Inc’s (RKLB) drop of -0.59% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On Friday, Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) opened lower -1.55% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $25.82. Price fluctuations for RKLB have ranged from $4.15 to $33.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 102.57% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.49% at the time writing. With a float of $377.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $460.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.67%, operating margin of -44.19%, and the pretax margin is -44.33%.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rocket Lab USA Inc is 18.19%, while institutional ownership is 46.61%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14 ’25, was worth 810,036. In this transaction Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 44,553 shares at a rate of $18.18, taking the stock ownership to the 1,419,479 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17 ’25, when Company’s Chief Operations Officer sold 1,835 for $19.93, making the entire transaction worth $36,572. This insider now owns 1,417,644 shares in total.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.49% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) saw its 5-day average volume 17.1 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 18.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.59.

During the past 100 days, Rocket Lab USA Inc’s (RKLB) raw stochastic average was set at 57.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $25.73 in the near term. At $26.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.36. The third support level lies at $24.04 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ: RKLB) Key Stats

There are currently 453,545K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 436,210 K according to its annual income of -190,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 122,570 K and its income totaled -60,620 K.