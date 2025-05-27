Castellum Inc (CTM) posted a -8.04% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Friday, with Castellum Inc (AMEX: CTM) stock price up 3.00% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. CTM’s price has ranged from $0.12 to $2.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 247.39% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 100.00%. With a float of $58.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.04 million.

The firm has a total of 238 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.59%, operating margin of -13.44%, and the pretax margin is -15.59%.

Castellum Inc (CTM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Castellum Inc is 33.64%, while institutional ownership is 24.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 277,558. In this transaction General Counsel, Secretary of this company sold 259,400 shares at a rate of $1.07, taking the stock ownership to the 9,023,673 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 500,000 for $1.05, making the entire transaction worth $524,000. This insider now owns 6,613,659 shares in total.

Castellum Inc (CTM) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Castellum Inc (AMEX: CTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Castellum Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.93. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Castellum Inc (CTM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Castellum Inc, CTM], we can find that recorded value of 1.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Castellum Inc’s (CTM) raw stochastic average was set at 18.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 172.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0195, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6378. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0537. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0774. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1248. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9826, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9352. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9115.

Castellum Inc (AMEX: CTM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 88.62 million, the company has a total of 86,037K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 44,760 K while annual income is -9,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,660 K while its latest quarter income was -1,170 K.