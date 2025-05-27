Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) is 3.67% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Friday, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) opened higher 2.75% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.82. Price fluctuations for CIG have ranged from $1.59 to $2.07 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 4.18% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -45.96% at the time writing. With a float of $1.90 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.90 billion.

In an organization with 5028 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 10.36%, operating margin of 7.06%, and the pretax margin is 22.63%.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.98%.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.96% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -22.91% during the next five years compared to 11.17% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.06. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.28 million. That was better than the volume of 3.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s (CIG) raw stochastic average was set at 66.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8114, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9133. However, in the short run, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.9100. Second resistance stands at $1.9500. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0200. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7300. The third support level lies at $1.6900 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) Key Stats

There are currently 2,861,782K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,383 M according to its annual income of 1,319 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,916 M and its income totaled 171,880 K.