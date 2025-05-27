Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) last year’s performance of 34.45% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock price down -0.39% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $63.36. CSCO’s price has ranged from $44.50 to $66.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 0.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.57%. With a float of $3.95 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.96 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 90400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 65.24%, operating margin of 20.3%, and the pretax margin is 18.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Cisco Systems, Inc is 0.26%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 637,205. In this transaction President and CPO of this company sold 9,961 shares at a rate of $63.97, taking the stock ownership to the 257,162 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s EVP and Chief Legal Officer sold 9,643 for $63.50, making the entire transaction worth $612,301. This insider now owns 181,186 shares in total.

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.57% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.19% during the next five years compared to -0.54% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cisco Systems, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 22.22 million, its volume of 15.63 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Cisco Systems, Inc’s (CSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 76.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $63.38 in the near term. At $63.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $64.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $62.00.

Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 249.92 billion, the company has a total of 3,959,998K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 53,803 M while annual income is 10,320 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,149 M while its latest quarter income was 2,491 M.