Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) is expecting 5.17% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on Friday, with Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) stock price down -5.17% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.87. CLSK’s price has ranged from $6.45 to $20.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 160.17%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 195.39%. With a float of $272.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $280.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 270 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.29%, operating margin of -45.17%, and the pretax margin is -36.08%.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Cleanspark Inc is 2.88%, while institutional ownership is 60.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 525,285. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $10.51, taking the stock ownership to the 125,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 50,000 for $10.51, making the entire transaction worth $525,287.

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 195.39% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cleanspark Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.67. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cleanspark Inc (CLSK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 25.41 million, its volume of 34.45 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Cleanspark Inc’s (CLSK) raw stochastic average was set at 48.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.54 in the near term. At $9.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.78.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.63 billion, the company has a total of 280,944K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 378,970 K while annual income is -145,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 181,710 K while its latest quarter income was -138,790 K.