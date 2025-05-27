Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) with a beta value of 1.26 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Friday, Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) was 1.17% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $7.72. A 52-week range for CDE has been $4.57 – $7.98.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.30% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 236.42%. With a float of $624.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $639.06 million.

The firm has a total of 2116 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 30.61%, operating margin of 21.02%, and the pretax margin is 16.14%.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coeur Mining Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Coeur Mining Inc is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 73.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 134,363. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,160 shares at a rate of $7.83, taking the stock ownership to the 101,841 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 17,160 for $7.78, making the entire transaction worth $133,551.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 236.42% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 74.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coeur Mining Inc, CDE], we can find that recorded value of 12.83 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 18.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Coeur Mining Inc’s (CDE) raw stochastic average was set at 95.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.97. The third major resistance level sits at $8.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.57.

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) Key Stats

There are 639,697K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.00 billion. As of now, sales total 1,054 M while income totals 58,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 360,060 K while its last quarter net income were 33,350 K.