Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) posted a -1.24% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Friday, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) was -3.23% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $271.95. A 52-week range for COIN has been $142.58 – $349.75.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 140.45%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -42.77%. With a float of $201.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.96 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3772 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 82.64%, operating margin of 33.05%, and the pretax margin is 23.3%.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coinbase Global Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc is 20.69%, while institutional ownership is 44.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 2,275,406. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,902 for $258.99, making the entire transaction worth $1,528,559.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.77% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 10.36 million, its volume of 11.54 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 14.48.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 71.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $200.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $227.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $267.35 in the near term. At $271.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $275.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $259.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $256.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $251.95.

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

There are 253,879K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 67.03 billion. As of now, sales total 6,564 M while income totals 2,579 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,034 M while its last quarter net income were 65,610 K.