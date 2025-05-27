Compass Inc (COMP) volume exceeds 6.04 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Friday, with Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) stock price up 1.88% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $5.86. COMP’s price has ranged from $3.34 to $10.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 23.73% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 77.90%. With a float of $461.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $508.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2566 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.94%, operating margin of -1.21%, and the pretax margin is -1.3%.

Compass Inc (COMP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Compass Inc is 13.11%, while institutional ownership is 64.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24 ’25, was worth 91,500,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 10,000,000 shares at a rate of $9.15, taking the stock ownership to the 48,070,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 31,436 for $9.00, making the entire transaction worth $282,924.

Compass Inc (COMP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Compass Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compass Inc (COMP)

Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) saw its 5-day average volume 6.05 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Compass Inc’s (COMP) raw stochastic average was set at 16.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.07 in the near term. At $6.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.53.

Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.17 billion, the company has a total of 521,246K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,629 M while annual income is -154,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,356 M while its latest quarter income was -50,700 K.