CVS (CVS Health Corp) climbed 1.01 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Friday, CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) was 1.01% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $60.22. A 52-week range for CVS has been $43.56 – $72.51.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.79% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.02%. With a float of $1.26 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.27 billion.

The firm has a total of 300000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 14.05%, operating margin of 2.54%, and the pretax margin is 1.9%.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CVS Health Corp stocks. The insider ownership of CVS Health Corp is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 86.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02 ’25, was worth 154,444,758. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,276,068 shares at a rate of $67.86, taking the stock ownership to the 9,670,731 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 1,323,932 for $67.41, making the entire transaction worth $89,249,945. This insider now owns 8,346,799 shares in total.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.79% during the next five years compared to -6.37% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CVS Health Corp (CVS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.19, a number that is poised to hit 1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CVS Health Corp, CVS], we can find that recorded value of 7.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.09.

During the past 100 days, CVS Health Corp’s (CVS) raw stochastic average was set at 59.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $61.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.68. The third major resistance level sits at $62.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $58.81.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) Key Stats

There are 1,265,019K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 76.95 billion. As of now, sales total 372,809 M while income totals 4,614 M. Its latest quarter income was 94,588 M while its last quarter net income were 1,779 M.