Datavault AI Inc (DVLT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ: DVLT) on Friday, plunged -4.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.92. Within the past 52 weeks, DVLT’s price has moved between $0.60 and $3.78.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 31.62%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 97.15%. With a float of $40.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 66 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 14.06%, operating margin of -790.5%, and the pretax margin is -1922.55%.

Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Datavault AI Inc is 30.92%, while institutional ownership is 8.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23 ’24, was worth 11,698. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 6,553 shares at a rate of $1.79, taking the stock ownership to the 243,295 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23 ’24, when Company’s insider sold 2,267 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $4,047. This insider now owns 67,733 shares in total.

Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.15% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 85.20% during the next five years compared to 84.68% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ: DVLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.32 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Datavault AI Inc (DVLT)

The latest stats from [Datavault AI Inc, DVLT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.02 million was inferior to 1.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Datavault AI Inc’s (DVLT) raw stochastic average was set at 13.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8243, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4368. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9292. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9796. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0192. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8392, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7996. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7492.

Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ: DVLT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 59.05 million based on 66,024K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,670 K and income totals -51,410 K. The company made 630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.