Domo Inc (DOMO) volume exceeds 1.53 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Friday, with Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) stock price up 4.61% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $10.85. DOMO’s price has ranged from $6.01 to $11.63 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 13.27%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 60.16%. With a float of $32.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 888 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.1%, operating margin of -18.7%, and the pretax margin is -25.46%.

Domo Inc (DOMO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Domo Inc is 18.48%, while institutional ownership is 62.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04 ’25, was worth 772,452. In this transaction Director of this company bought 120,000 shares at a rate of $6.44, taking the stock ownership to the 781,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04 ’25, when Company’s Founder and CEO bought 77,300 for $6.50, making the entire transaction worth $502,172. This insider now owns 116,600 shares in total.

Domo Inc (DOMO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.16% per share during the next fiscal year.

Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Domo Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.49. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Domo Inc (DOMO)

The latest stats from [Domo Inc, DOMO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.4 million was superior to 0.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Domo Inc’s (DOMO) raw stochastic average was set at 94.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.23. The third major resistance level sits at $12.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.81.

Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 456.32 million, the company has a total of 39,940K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 317,040 K while annual income is -81,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 78,770 K while its latest quarter income was -17,680 K.