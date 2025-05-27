Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) posted a -8.73% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) on Friday, soared 6.68% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $20.20. Within the past 52 weeks, LPG’s price has moved between $16.31 and $46.18.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 6.11%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.85%. With a float of $36.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 577 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 52.68%, operating margin of 43.05%, and the pretax margin is 38.52%.

Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dorian LPG Ltd is 14.37%, while institutional ownership is 63.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 08 ’25, was worth 310,625. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 17,500 shares at a rate of $17.75, taking the stock ownership to the 138,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO bought 12,500 for $17.75, making the entire transaction worth $221,875. This insider now owns 1,824,386 shares in total.

Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.85% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.28% during the next five years compared to 0.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.52 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG)

Looking closely at Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Dorian LPG Ltd’s (LPG) raw stochastic average was set at 44.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.80. However, in the short run, Dorian LPG Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.11. Second resistance stands at $22.66. The third major resistance level sits at $23.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.97.

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 922.44 million based on 42,804K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 560,720 K and income totals 307,450 K. The company made 80,670 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 21,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.