DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.79%

On Friday, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) opened lower -4.51% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $13.75. Price fluctuations for DV have ranged from $11.52 to $23.11 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 29.44%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.92% at the time writing. With a float of $136.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1197 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 80.64%, operating margin of 12.08%, and the pretax margin is 13.12%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is 16.17%, while institutional ownership is 84.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11 ’25, was worth 49,586. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,220 shares at a rate of $22.34, taking the stock ownership to the 85,882 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,220 for $21.91, making the entire transaction worth $48,650. This insider now owns 85,882 shares in total.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.92% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.89% during the next five years compared to 16.64% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)

The latest stats from [DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, DV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.92 million was inferior to 2.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc’s (DV) raw stochastic average was set at 13.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.78. The third major resistance level sits at $13.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.78. The third support level lies at $12.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) Key Stats

There are currently 162,478K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 656,850 K according to its annual income of 56,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 165,060 K and its income totaled 2,360 K.