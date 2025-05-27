Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -1.53% last month.

On Friday, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNB) opened at On Friday, remained unchanged from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $8.99. Price fluctuations for DNB have ranged from $7.78 to $12.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 11.44%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.95% at the time writing. With a float of $336.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $446.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6247 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.38%, operating margin of 9.71%, and the pretax margin is -0.38%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is 24.72%, while institutional ownership is 69.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08 ’25, was worth 97,424,357. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,885,403 shares at a rate of $8.95, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 66,605 for $8.96, making the entire transaction worth $596,827. This insider now owns 23,810 shares in total.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.95% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.31% during the next five years compared to 47.07% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.62. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

The latest stats from [Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, DNB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.36 million was inferior to 10.99 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc’s (DNB) raw stochastic average was set at 24.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.01. The third major resistance level sits at $9.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.97. The third support level lies at $8.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNB) Key Stats

There are currently 446,425K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,382 M according to its annual income of -28,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 579,800 K and its income totaled -15,800 K.