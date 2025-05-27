ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 168,500 K

On Friday, ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX) opened lower -4.40% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.59. Price fluctuations for ECX have ranged from $0.76 to $3.25 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 11.28% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 63.36% at the time writing. With a float of $124.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $324.77 million.

In an organization with 1900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.4%, operating margin of -13.76%, and the pretax margin is -15.03%.

ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ECARX Holdings Inc is 66.82%, while institutional ownership is 8.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 2,158,819. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 100,000 for $2.70, making the entire transaction worth $270,000.

ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.36% per share during the next fiscal year.

ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.9 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, ECARX Holdings Inc’s (ECX) raw stochastic average was set at 30.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5456, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8035. However, in the short run, ECARX Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5633. Second resistance stands at $1.6067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4467. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4033.

ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX) Key Stats

There are currently 370,730K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 568.07 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 761,890 K according to its annual income of -127,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 168,500 K and its income totaled -25,800 K.