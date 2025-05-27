Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,660 K

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) kicked off on Friday, down -4.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. Over the past 52 weeks, EDIT has traded in a range of $0.91-$6.22.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 96.99% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 36.08%. With a float of $82.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.71 million.

In an organization with 246 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 85.89%, operating margin of -590.68%, and the pretax margin is -805.8%.

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Editas Medicine Inc is 0.93%, while institutional ownership is 54.31%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04 ’25, was worth 7,030. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 4,109 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 112,720 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04 ’25, when Company’s CEO sold 16,632 for $1.71, making the entire transaction worth $28,452. This insider now owns 295,474 shares in total.

Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.11% during the next five years compared to -1.48% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Editas Medicine Inc’s (EDIT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.08. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Editas Medicine Inc’s (EDIT) raw stochastic average was set at 26.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 158.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3790, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2400. However, in the short run, Editas Medicine Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5900. Second resistance stands at $1.6300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4700. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4300.

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 129.75 million has total of 83,713K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 32,310 K in contrast with the sum of -237,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,660 K and last quarter income was -76,090 K.