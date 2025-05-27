Elevance Health Inc (ELV) posted a -7.69% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Friday, with Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) stock price down -3.18% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $384.51. ELV’s price has ranged from $357.45 to $567.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 11.25%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.45%. With a float of $225.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 104200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 62.59%, operating margin of 4.3%, and the pretax margin is 4.24%.

Elevance Health Inc (ELV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Elevance Health Inc is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 24 ’25, was worth 1,949,074. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 4,588 shares at a rate of $424.82, taking the stock ownership to the 18,977 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 24 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 4,588 for $424.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,949,051.

Elevance Health Inc (ELV) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.64% during the next five years compared to 6.81% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Elevance Health Inc’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 25.63, a number that is poised to hit 9.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 39.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Elevance Health Inc (ELV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.72 million, its volume of 1.71 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.20.

During the past 100 days, Elevance Health Inc’s (ELV) raw stochastic average was set at 14.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $419.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $435.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $382.79 in the near term. At $393.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $400.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $365.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $358.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $347.71.

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 84.11 billion, the company has a total of 225,935K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 177,011 M while annual income is 5,980 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 48,891 M while its latest quarter income was 2,183 M.