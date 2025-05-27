Endava plc ADR (DAVA) 20 Days SMA touches -19.47%: The odds favor the bear

Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) on Friday, plunged -3.74% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.70. Within the past 52 weeks, DAVA’s price has moved between $14.32 and $34.94.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 21.36%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.13%. With a float of $44.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 12085 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.92%, operating margin of 0.76%, and the pretax margin is 0.76%.

Endava plc ADR (DAVA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Endava plc ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 79.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 24 ’24, was worth 6,669. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 31 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 145 for $31.01, making the entire transaction worth $4,497.

Endava plc ADR (DAVA) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.13% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.84% during the next five years compared to -9.83% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Endava plc ADR (DAVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.88 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endava plc ADR (DAVA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.61 million, its volume of 0.97 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Endava plc ADR’s (DAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 138.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.51 in the near term. At $14.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.29.

Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 629.67 million based on 59,031K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 932,910 K and income totals 21,560 K. The company made 205,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.