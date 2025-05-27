Energy Transfer LP (ET) last year’s performance of 12.05% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) stock price down -0.17% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $17.88. ET’s price has ranged from $14.60 to $21.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 14.17%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 15.02%. With a float of $3.11 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.43 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 16248 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.89%, operating margin of 11.3%, and the pretax margin is 8.63%.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Transfer LP is 9.28%, while institutional ownership is 30.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23 ’24, was worth 313,600. In this transaction EVP – Operations of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $15.68, taking the stock ownership to the 591,211 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12 ’24, when Company’s Co-CEO bought 20,000 for $15.68, making the entire transaction worth $313,600. This insider now owns 4,308,859 shares in total.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.02% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.69% during the next five years compared to -0.73% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Energy Transfer LP’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 16.94 million, its volume of 10.03 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Energy Transfer LP’s (ET) raw stochastic average was set at 47.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.96 in the near term. At $18.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.48.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 61.26 billion, the company has a total of 3,431,778K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 82,671 M while annual income is 4,448 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 21,020 M while its latest quarter income was 1,255 M.