EON Resources Inc (EONR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 19,420 K

On Friday, EON Resources Inc (AMEX: EONR) opened higher 11.45% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. Price fluctuations for EONR have ranged from $0.35 to $2.92 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -6.11%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 71.43% at the time writing. With a float of $9.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.92 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 79.66%, operating margin of -23.03%, and the pretax margin is -65.99%.

EON Resources Inc (EONR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EON Resources Inc is 32.92%, while institutional ownership is 2.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27 ’25, was worth 26,845. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $0.54, taking the stock ownership to the 1,405,170 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 26 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 19,420 for $0.52, making the entire transaction worth $10,073. This insider now owns 1,355,170 shares in total.

EON Resources Inc (EONR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.43% per share during the next fiscal year.

EON Resources Inc (AMEX: EONR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EON Resources Inc (EONR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EON Resources Inc (EONR)

The latest stats from [EON Resources Inc, EONR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.87 million was inferior to 3.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, EON Resources Inc’s (EONR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4624, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9482. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4353. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4647. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5016. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3690, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3321. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3027.

EON Resources Inc (AMEX: EONR) Key Stats

There are currently 19,769K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.03 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,420 K according to its annual income of -9,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,560 K and its income totaled -1,750 K.