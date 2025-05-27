Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 332,310 K

On Friday, Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) was -1.58% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. A 52-week range for ESPR has been $0.69 – $3.94.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 44.77%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 40.18%. With a float of $194.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 304 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 65.3%, operating margin of -15.4%, and the pretax margin is -59.03%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Esperion Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Esperion Therapeutics Inc is 1.76%, while institutional ownership is 59.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17 ’25, was worth 106. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 108 shares at a rate of $0.98, taking the stock ownership to the 370,218 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8 for $0.96, making the entire transaction worth $8. This insider now owns 481,702 shares in total.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.18% per share during the next fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)

The latest stats from [Esperion Therapeutics Inc, ESPR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.21 million was superior to 4.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s (ESPR) raw stochastic average was set at 5.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1177, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8204. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8104. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8305. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8557. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7651, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7399. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7198.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) Key Stats

There are 198,199K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 156.64 million. As of now, sales total 332,310 K while income totals -51,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 65,000 K while its last quarter net income were -40,460 K.