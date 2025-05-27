Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) is expecting 62.22% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Friday, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) was -4.99% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $6.01. A 52-week range for EVLV has been $2.04 – $6.16.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 149.88%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 36.23%. With a float of $112.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 287 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.71%, operating margin of -79.7%, and the pretax margin is -52.42%.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc is 31.25%, while institutional ownership is 42.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 185,668. In this transaction Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc of this company sold 56,263 shares at a rate of $3.30, taking the stock ownership to the 2,083,961 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s Founder & Chief Growth Officer sold 72,148 for $3.30, making the entire transaction worth $238,088. This insider now owns 1,275,100 shares in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.23% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.99. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV)

Looking closely at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV), its last 5-days average volume was 6.41 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s (EVLV) raw stochastic average was set at 87.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.66. However, in the short run, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.91. Second resistance stands at $6.12. The third major resistance level sits at $6.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.19.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) Key Stats

There are 163,996K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 936.42 million. As of now, sales total 103,870 K while income totals -54,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 29,300 K while its last quarter net income were -15,390 K.