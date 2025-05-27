Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) with a beta value of 0.48 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) on Friday, soared 0.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $102.97. Within the past 52 weeks, XOM’s price has moved between $97.80 and $126.34.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -16.46%. With a float of $4.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.31 billion.

The firm has a total of 61000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.59%, operating margin of 8.68%, and the pretax margin is 14.07%.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Exxon Mobil Corp is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 66.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 237,300. In this transaction VP – Corp Strategic Planning of this company sold 2,100 shares at a rate of $113.00, taking the stock ownership to the 15,987 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 04 ’25, when Company’s VP – Corp Strategic Planning sold 2,100 for $110.00, making the entire transaction worth $231,000. This insider now owns 18,087 shares in total.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.46% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.53% during the next five years compared to 18.47% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.56, a number that is poised to hit 1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Exxon Mobil Corp, XOM], we can find that recorded value of 14.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 16.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.37.

During the past 100 days, Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM) raw stochastic average was set at 23.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $108.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $112.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $103.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $104.26. The third major resistance level sits at $105.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $100.84.

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 444.02 billion based on 4,309,639K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 349,585 M and income totals 33,680 M. The company made 83,130 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,713 M in sales during its previous quarter.