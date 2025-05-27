Fastly Inc (FSLY) volume exceeds 1.3 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Friday, Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) was -3.36% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $7.44. A 52-week range for FSLY has been $4.65 – $12.08.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.68% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.79%. With a float of $131.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.69 million.

The firm has a total of 1100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.19%, operating margin of -28.25%, and the pretax margin is -27.19%.

Fastly Inc (FSLY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Fastly Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Fastly Inc is 9.07%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 28 ’25, was worth 27,582. Before that another transaction happened on May 28 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 712 for $7.75, making the entire transaction worth $5,518.

Fastly Inc (FSLY) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.79% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Fastly Inc (FSLY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fastly Inc, FSLY], we can find that recorded value of 1.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Fastly Inc’s (FSLY) raw stochastic average was set at 39.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.38. The third major resistance level sits at $7.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.98.

Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) Key Stats

There are 144,686K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.04 billion. As of now, sales total 543,680 K while income totals -158,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 144,470 K while its last quarter net income were -39,150 K.