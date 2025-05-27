First Advantage Corp (FA) with a beta value of 1.27 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) on Friday, plunged -3.21% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $17.44. Within the past 52 weeks, FA’s price has moved between $12.32 and $20.79.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 13.24%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.89%. With a float of $78.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 46.98%, operating margin of -5.17%, and the pretax margin is -14.28%.

First Advantage Corp (FA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Business Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of First Advantage Corp is 55.07%, while institutional ownership is 54.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 2,654. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 146 shares at a rate of $18.18, taking the stock ownership to the 6,666 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 146 for $18.18, making the entire transaction worth $2,654.

First Advantage Corp (FA) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.89% per share during the next fiscal year.

First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) Trading Performance Indicators

First Advantage Corp (FA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.96 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Advantage Corp (FA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.11 million, its volume of 1.03 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, First Advantage Corp’s (FA) raw stochastic average was set at 57.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.17 in the near term. At $17.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.28.

First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.93 billion based on 173,643K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 860,210 K and income totals -110,270 K. The company made 354,590 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -41,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.