Fiserv, Inc (FI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on Friday, with Fiserv, Inc (NYSE: FI) stock price down -1.24% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $161.34. FI’s price has ranged from $146.25 to $238.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 15.83% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.04%. With a float of $549.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $556.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 38000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.96%, operating margin of 29.42%, and the pretax margin is 22.41%.

Fiserv, Inc (FI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Fiserv, Inc is 0.86%, while institutional ownership is 93.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 16,690,770. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Former Affiliate proposed sale 30,561 for $168.64, making the entire transaction worth $5,153,718.

Fiserv, Inc (FI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.04% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.40% during the next five years compared to 25.78% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fiserv, Inc (NYSE: FI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Fiserv, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.65, a number that is poised to hit 2.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fiserv, Inc (FI)

Fiserv, Inc (NYSE: FI) saw its 5-day average volume 6.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.95.

During the past 100 days, Fiserv, Inc’s (FI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $197.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $199.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $160.67 in the near term. At $162.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $163.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $158.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $157.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $155.90.

Fiserv, Inc (NYSE: FI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 88.34 billion, the company has a total of 554,434K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,456 M while annual income is 3,131 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,130 M while its latest quarter income was 851,000 K.