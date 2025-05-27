Foot Locker Inc (FL) volume exceeds 5.51 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) on Friday, plunged -0.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $23.87. Within the past 52 weeks, FL’s price has moved between $11.00 and $33.94.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.36% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -16.82%. With a float of $83.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.95 million.

The firm has a total of 47306 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 28.43%, operating margin of 1.46%, and the pretax margin is 0.64%.

Foot Locker Inc (FL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Foot Locker Inc is 12.25%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27 ’24, was worth 24,757. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,100 shares at a rate of $22.51, taking the stock ownership to the 18,301 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,100 for $22.41, making the entire transaction worth $24,651.

Foot Locker Inc (FL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.82% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.24% during the next five years compared to -51.11% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) Trading Performance Indicators

Foot Locker Inc (FL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.55 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Foot Locker Inc, FL], we can find that recorded value of 6.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Foot Locker Inc’s (FL) raw stochastic average was set at 96.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 254.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.93. The third major resistance level sits at $24.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.46.

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.27 billion based on 95,246K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,988 M and income totals 12,000 K. The company made 2,248 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 49,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.