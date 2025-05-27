Ford Motor Co (F)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On Friday, Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) opened lower -0.77% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $10.44. Price fluctuations for F have ranged from $8.44 to $14.62 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 4.24% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -43.00% at the time writing. With a float of $3.89 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.13 billion.

In an organization with 171000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.99%, operating margin of 2.34%, and the pretax margin is 3.41%.

Ford Motor Co (F) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Co is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 60.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10 ’25, was worth 1,436,132. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 24,790 for $12.08, making the entire transaction worth $299,463. This insider now owns 389,576 shares in total.

Ford Motor Co (F) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.19% during the next five years compared to 162.64% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ford Motor Co (F). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Co (F)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 76.99 million. That was inferior than the volume of 109.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Co’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 79.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.28. However, in the short run, Ford Motor Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.42. Second resistance stands at $10.47. The third major resistance level sits at $10.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.18.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Key Stats

There are currently 3,976,549K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 41.20 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 184,992 M according to its annual income of 5,879 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,659 M and its income totaled 471,000 K.