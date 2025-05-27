fuboTV Inc (FUBO) last year’s performance of 158.73% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Friday, fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) was 3.16% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.16. A 52-week range for FUBO has been $1.10 – $6.45.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 1060.74%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 168.24%. With a float of $329.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $341.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 590 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.2%, operating margin of -9.66%, and the pretax margin is 4.41%.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward fuboTV Inc stocks. The insider ownership of fuboTV Inc is 3.52%, while institutional ownership is 40.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21 ’25, was worth 107,424. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 25,823 shares at a rate of $4.16, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 25,823 for $4.16, making the entire transaction worth $107,424.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.24% per share during the next fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what fuboTV Inc (FUBO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of fuboTV Inc (FUBO)

Looking closely at fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO), its last 5-days average volume was 17.01 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 34.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, fuboTV Inc’s (FUBO) raw stochastic average was set at 39.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 217.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.44. However, in the short run, fuboTV Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.34. Second resistance stands at $3.42. The third major resistance level sits at $3.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.93.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Key Stats

There are 341,540K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.11 billion. As of now, sales total 1,623 M while income totals -172,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 416,290 K while its last quarter net income were 188,490 K.