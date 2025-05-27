Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) kicked off at the price of $6.44: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Friday, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) opened higher 5.23% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $6.12. Price fluctuations for FULC have ranged from $2.32 to $10.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 549.31% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -630.36% at the time writing. With a float of $47.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.98 million.

The firm has a total of 45 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 78.42%, operating margin of -15.58%, and the pretax margin is -0.64%.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc is 11.36%, while institutional ownership is 86.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08 ’25, was worth 2,520. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 498 shares at a rate of $5.06, taking the stock ownership to the 14,062 shares.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -630.36% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 28.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc, FULC], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc’s (FULC) raw stochastic average was set at 86.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.37. The third major resistance level sits at $7.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.32.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) Key Stats

There are currently 53,979K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 347.63 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 80,000 K according to its annual income of -9,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -17,660 K.