Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) with a beta value of 0.19 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Friday, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) was 0.27% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $11.14. A 52-week range for YMM has been $6.66 – $13.85.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 37.26% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.30%. With a float of $889.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $939.30 million.

The firm has a total of 7185 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 65.33%, operating margin of 22.02%, and the pretax margin is 29.92%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR is 5.31%, while institutional ownership is 64.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31 ’25, was worth 15,480,000. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 1,059,947 for $12.61, making the entire transaction worth $13,364,024.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR, YMM], we can find that recorded value of 9.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s (YMM) raw stochastic average was set at 39.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.53. The third major resistance level sits at $11.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.56.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: YMM) Key Stats

There are 1,045,894K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.49 billion. As of now, sales total 1,540 M while income totals 420,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 413,130 K while its last quarter net income were 69,060 K.