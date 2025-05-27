Gamestop Corporation (GME)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME) on Friday, soared 7.03% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $30.86. Within the past 52 weeks, GME’s price has moved between $17.70 and $48.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -8.62%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 42.42%. With a float of $408.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $447.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.14%, operating margin of -0.46%, and the pretax margin is 3.59%.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gamestop Corporation is 8.63%, while institutional ownership is 33.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10 ’25, was worth 257,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $25.75, taking the stock ownership to the 572,464 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $21.54, making the entire transaction worth $107,700. This insider now owns 83,000 shares in total.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.42% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME) Trading Performance Indicators

Gamestop Corporation (GME) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.33 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 114.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gamestop Corporation (GME)

The latest stats from [Gamestop Corporation, GME] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.94 million was superior to 9.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Gamestop Corporation’s (GME) raw stochastic average was set at 89.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.93. The third major resistance level sits at $36.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.65.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.77 billion based on 447,301K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,823 M and income totals 131,300 K. The company made 1,283 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 131,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.