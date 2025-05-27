Gap, Inc (GAP) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 15,086 M

Gap, Inc (NYSE: GAP) kicked off on Friday, down -1.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $28.89. Over the past 52 weeks, GAP has traded in a range of $16.99-$30.75.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -0.92% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.96%. With a float of $243.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $374.00 million.

In an organization with 82000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.58%, operating margin of 7.43%, and the pretax margin is 7.54%.

Gap, Inc (GAP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Gap, Inc is 35.28%, while institutional ownership is 62.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 1,387,395. In this transaction President & CEO, Gap Brand of this company sold 51,385 shares at a rate of $27.00, taking the stock ownership to the 123,985 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21 ’25, when Company’s President & CEO, Old Navy sold 40,764 for $20.07, making the entire transaction worth $818,288. This insider now owns 308 shares in total.

Gap, Inc (GAP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.96% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.24% during the next five years compared to 18.81% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gap, Inc (NYSE: GAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gap, Inc’s (GAP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gap, Inc (GAP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.51 million. That was better than the volume of 8.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Gap, Inc’s (GAP) raw stochastic average was set at 93.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.42. However, in the short run, Gap, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.87. Second resistance stands at $29.28. The third major resistance level sits at $29.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.37.

Gap, Inc (NYSE: GAP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.72 billion has total of 376,604K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,086 M in contrast with the sum of 844,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,149 M and last quarter income was 206,000 K.