General Motors Company (GM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.86% last month.

On Friday, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) was -1.20% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $49.28. A 52-week range for GM has been $38.96 – $61.24.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 7.01%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.91%. With a float of $959.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $966.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 162000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.11%, operating margin of 6.58%, and the pretax margin is 4.44%.

General Motors Company (GM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward General Motors Company stocks. The insider ownership of General Motors Company is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 88.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 26 ’25, was worth 3,421,004. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 12,000 for $50.66, making the entire transaction worth $607,920. This insider now owns 13,714 shares in total.

General Motors Company (GM) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.91% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.16% during the next five years compared to 6.84% growth over the previous five years of trading.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what General Motors Company (GM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.04. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.94, a number that is poised to hit 2.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of General Motors Company (GM)

The latest stats from [General Motors Company, GM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.1 million was inferior to 13.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, General Motors Company’s (GM) raw stochastic average was set at 52.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $49.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.58. The third major resistance level sits at $49.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.87. The third support level lies at $47.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Key Stats

There are 961,435K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 46.81 billion. As of now, sales total 187,442 M while income totals 6,008 M. Its latest quarter income was 44,020 M while its last quarter net income were 2,784 M.