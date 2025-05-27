Genesis Energy L.P (GEL) kicked off at the price of $16.23: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Friday, Genesis Energy L.P (NYSE: GEL) opened higher 3.64% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $15.66. Price fluctuations for GEL have ranged from $9.86 to $16.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.71% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -162.10% at the time writing. With a float of $89.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.42 million.

The firm has a total of 2075 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 11.28%, operating margin of 6.34%, and the pretax margin is -3.37%.

Genesis Energy L.P (GEL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genesis Energy L.P is 27.04%, while institutional ownership is 71.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25 ’25, was worth 80,030. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company bought 5,016 shares at a rate of $15.96, taking the stock ownership to the 24,541 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13 ’25, when Company’s President & Chief Comm Officer bought 1,000 for $12.95, making the entire transaction worth $12,945. This insider now owns 23,500 shares in total.

Genesis Energy L.P (GEL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -162.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genesis Energy L.P (NYSE: GEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genesis Energy L.P (GEL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.42. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genesis Energy L.P (GEL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Genesis Energy L.P, GEL], we can find that recorded value of 0.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Genesis Energy L.P’s (GEL) raw stochastic average was set at 96.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.84. The third major resistance level sits at $17.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.83.

Genesis Energy L.P (NYSE: GEL) Key Stats

There are currently 122,464K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,966 M according to its annual income of -63,950 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 398,310 K and its income totaled -469,080 K.