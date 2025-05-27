Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) is expecting 3.35% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Friday, Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) opened higher 0.74% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $6.74. Price fluctuations for GNW have ranged from $5.87 to $7.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -2.26%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.81% at the time writing. With a float of $405.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $415.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2960 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 97.66%, operating margin of 6.16%, and the pretax margin is 6.81%.

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Genworth Financial Inc is 2.18%, while institutional ownership is 87.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26 ’24, was worth 1,031,700. In this transaction President and CEO; Director of this company sold 150,000 shares at a rate of $6.88, taking the stock ownership to the 4,532,954 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 150,000 for $6.88, making the entire transaction worth $1,031,721.

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.81% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.06% during the next five years compared to -5.65% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Genworth Financial Inc (GNW). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.9 million, its volume of 9.67 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Genworth Financial Inc’s (GNW) raw stochastic average was set at 54.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.86 in the near term. At $6.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.49.

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) Key Stats

There are currently 414,457K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,295 M according to its annual income of 299,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,786 M and its income totaled 54,000 K.