Geron Corp (GERN) plunged -2.03 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On Friday, Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) opened lower -2.03% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.48. Price fluctuations for GERN have ranged from $1.17 to $5.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 6535.01% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.83% at the time writing. With a float of $603.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $636.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 229 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 97.85%, operating margin of -115.49%, and the pretax margin is -119.54%.

Geron Corp (GERN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Geron Corp is 5.26%, while institutional ownership is 75.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 15,667. In this transaction Director of this company bought 13,300 shares at a rate of $1.18, taking the stock ownership to the 13,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer bought 15,000 for $1.61, making the entire transaction worth $24,150. This insider now owns 26,682 shares in total.

Geron Corp (GERN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.83% per share during the next fiscal year.

Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Geron Corp (GERN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Geron Corp (GERN)

Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) saw its 5-day average volume 13.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 13.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Geron Corp’s (GERN) raw stochastic average was set at 11.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4372, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1228. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5033 in the near term. At $1.5567, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5983. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4083, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3667. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3133.

Geron Corp (NASDAQ: GERN) Key Stats

There are currently 636,918K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 923.53 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 76,990 K according to its annual income of -174,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 39,600 K and its income totaled -19,840 K.