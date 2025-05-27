Globant S.A (GLOB) posted a -0.84% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Globant S.A (NYSE: GLOB) on Friday, plunged -4.51% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $105.37. Within the past 52 weeks, GLOB’s price has moved between $88.03 and $238.32.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 30.61%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.88%. With a float of $43.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31280 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.17%, operating margin of 9.82%, and the pretax margin is 8.71%.

Globant S.A (GLOB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Globant S.A is 2.26%, while institutional ownership is 96.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 26 ’24, was worth 1,536,220. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12 ’24, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 10,000 for $220.50, making the entire transaction worth $2,205,000.

Globant S.A (GLOB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.88% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.21% during the next five years compared to 21.64% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Globant S.A (NYSE: GLOB) Trading Performance Indicators

Globant S.A (GLOB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.56 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.38, a number that is poised to hit 1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Globant S.A (GLOB)

Looking closely at Globant S.A (NYSE: GLOB), its last 5-days average volume was 1.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.40.

During the past 100 days, Globant S.A’s (GLOB) raw stochastic average was set at 8.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $182.59. However, in the short run, Globant S.A’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $103.11. Second resistance stands at $105.60. The third major resistance level sits at $107.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $94.53.

Globant S.A (NYSE: GLOB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.43 billion based on 44,029K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,416 M and income totals 165,730 K. The company made 611,090 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 30,640 K in sales during its previous quarter.